Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.78. 91,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,071. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

