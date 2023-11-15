Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $405.38. 139,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.98. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $406.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

