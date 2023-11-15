Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

