Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,325,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

