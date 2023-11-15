Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $181.41. The stock had a trading volume of 477,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.