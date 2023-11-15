Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 188 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,033. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

