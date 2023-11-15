Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Holdings Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.07% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348,085 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 193,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PBT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 94,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

