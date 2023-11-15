Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Free Report) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Petra Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.
Petra Acquisition Company Profile
Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
