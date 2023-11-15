Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $13.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

