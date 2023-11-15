Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Pinnacle Bankshares Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of PPBN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
