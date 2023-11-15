POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 0.8 %

PNT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 329.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 111.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

