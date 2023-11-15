POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 0.8 %

PNT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 329.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 111.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.