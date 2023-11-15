POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,264,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,228 shares.The stock last traded at $13.46 and had previously closed at $13.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

