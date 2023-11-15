Portmeirion Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Portmeirion Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PMP opened at GBX 236.70 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.11 million, a P/E ratio of 694.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Portmeirion Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522.65 ($6.42).

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.