Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Trading Down 2.8%

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PVG) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.86 and last traded at C$19.15. 232,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 771,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.15.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

