Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Trading Down 2.8%

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PVG) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.86 and last traded at C$19.15. 232,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 771,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.15.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pretium Resources
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.