Private Advisor Group LLC Has $55.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.86. The stock had a trading volume of 326,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.