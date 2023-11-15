Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $598.49. 596,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.10. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

