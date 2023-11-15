Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 38,197 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $92,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.78. The stock had a trading volume of 501,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,402. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.