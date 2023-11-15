Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,932 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. 355,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

