Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,356. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.