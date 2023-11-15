Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499,692 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. 1,715,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.