Prom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Prom has a market capitalization of $81.54 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00011847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,717.65 or 1.00011475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004160 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005645 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.35880463 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,815,043.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

