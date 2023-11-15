ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 101,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 18,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Get ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the first quarter worth $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.