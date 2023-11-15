Puma (ETR:PUM) Shares Down 2.9%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €52.60 ($56.56) and last traded at €52.76 ($56.73). 305,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,572% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.36 ($58.45).

Puma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.18. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

