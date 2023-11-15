PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 15.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 3,572,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,191,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Specifically, Director Fernando Musa bought 25,779 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $100,022.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,842.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 25,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $100,022.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,842.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 128,969 shares of company stock worth $454,244 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $728.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

