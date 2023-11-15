QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $340.81

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.81 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 342.06 ($4.20). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 341.40 ($4.19), with a volume of 541,629 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.0 %
About QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.