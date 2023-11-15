QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.53

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.53 and traded as low as $21.88. QNB shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 4,571 shares traded.
QNB Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.
QNB Increases Dividend
About QNB
QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
