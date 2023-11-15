Radian Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 330.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

RDN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

