Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 1,305 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,618,055.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $420,660.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $574,065.90.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.32. 1,834,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,384,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

