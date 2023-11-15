Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.39

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.39 and traded as high as $25.31. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 57,792 shares.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

Get Ranger Equity Bear ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ranger Equity Bear ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.21% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.