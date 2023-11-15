Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $173,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after buying an additional 379,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RRR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 106,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

