ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.44 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $725.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00198565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.