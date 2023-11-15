Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $18.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $272.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $196.11 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

