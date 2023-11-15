Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Juan Montano Sells 5,500 Shares

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

