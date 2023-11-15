Reviewing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLPS Incorporation and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A PagerDuty 0 3 3 0 2.50

PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $150.36 million 0.18 $190,000.00 N/A N/A PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.52 -$128.42 million ($1.02) -21.50

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty.

Risk & Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A PagerDuty -22.93% -27.55% -8.57%

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats PagerDuty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.