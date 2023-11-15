Reviewing U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A China Automotive Systems 5.69% 9.32% 4.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $287.12 million 0.44 -$6.66 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $529.55 million 0.18 $21.18 million $1.03 3.15

This table compares U Power and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U Power and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats U Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. The company also offers automotive motors and electromechanical integrated systems; polymer materials; and intelligent automotive technology research and development services. In addition, it provides after sales services, and research and development support services, as well as markets automotive parts in North America and Brazil. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jingzhou, the People's Republic of China.

