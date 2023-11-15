RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.62

Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.62 and traded as low as $15.68. RGC Resources shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 18,396 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -658.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,466 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,534 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,525.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,466 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $26,681.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,466 shares of company stock valued at $80,906. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 728.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 327,167 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RGC Resources by 288.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

