Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,007.66

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $23,007.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,255.82 or 0.99946691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004341 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00168285 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,620.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

