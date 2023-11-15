Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Price Performance

Shares of LON RCOI opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £794,587.50 and a P/E ratio of 6.25. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

