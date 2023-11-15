Robert D. King Buys 640 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 2,853,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.