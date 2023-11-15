Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.87 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.15). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 12.58 ($0.15), with a volume of 393,954 shares changing hands.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.86. The company has a market cap of £69.08 million, a PE ratio of 236.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

