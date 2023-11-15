Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 120000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile
Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
