Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading Up 78.6%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 78.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Rooshine Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

