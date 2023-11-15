RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64). Approximately 35,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.64).

RTC Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

