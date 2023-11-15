RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

RTX has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RTX has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RTX to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

RTX stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.