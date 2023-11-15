Safe Price Reaches $3.00 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. Safe has a market capitalization of $62.60 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00007977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00152941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00025476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00312907 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

