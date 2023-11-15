SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.62

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €124.62 ($134.00) and traded as high as €135.12 ($145.29). SAP shares last traded at €134.86 ($145.01), with a volume of 1,372,330 shares traded.

SAP Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

