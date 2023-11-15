Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.74 and traded as high as C$14.11. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 42,437 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

