ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ScS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 270.08 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,258.33 and a beta of 0.87. ScS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 273 ($3.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

