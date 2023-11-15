Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.55

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.55 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 61.70 ($0.76). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79), with a volume of 617,063 shares trading hands.

Severfield Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.59. The company has a market cap of £199.96 million, a P/E ratio of 925.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

