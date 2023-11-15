Shapeways’ (SHPW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shapeways Trading Down 20.5 %

Shares of SHPW stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

Shapeways Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

